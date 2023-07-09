Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

