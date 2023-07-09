Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.59 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.