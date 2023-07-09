Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

