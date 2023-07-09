Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $110.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

