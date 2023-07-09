Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,582 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.