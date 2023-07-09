Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VXUS stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

