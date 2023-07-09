65,483 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

