Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

