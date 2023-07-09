Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TMV opened at $128.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.15. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $183.13.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

