Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after buying an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $99,039,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 7.8 %

HAL opened at $35.58 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

