Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

