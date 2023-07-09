TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,694 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

