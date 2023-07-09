Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $363.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.05 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

