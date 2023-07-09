Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

