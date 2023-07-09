Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.