1,295 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

