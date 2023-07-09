Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $369.94 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

