Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

