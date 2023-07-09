Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

