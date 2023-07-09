Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,233 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.05.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

