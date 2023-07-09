Delta Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

