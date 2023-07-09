Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,303 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

WM opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $159.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.