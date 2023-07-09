The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.