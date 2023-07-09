Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

