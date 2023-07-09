Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 4,332 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 10.4% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

