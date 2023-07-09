Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 585,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 105,488 shares of company stock valued at $144,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.74.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

