Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 13,912 Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.24. Aravive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

