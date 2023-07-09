Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,285 shares of company stock worth $76,623.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

