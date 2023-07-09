Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

