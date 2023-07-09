Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 15,966 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.03 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $669.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

