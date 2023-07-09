Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Raised by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.