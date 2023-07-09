Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 6,113 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

