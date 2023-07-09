Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 7.08% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCTR opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.