Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 84.2% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.