Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

