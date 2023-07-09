Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 809.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,084 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:C opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

