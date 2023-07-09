Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.64 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.3 %
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
