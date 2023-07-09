Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,085 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

