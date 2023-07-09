Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Sierra Bancorp worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 124,794 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 426,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 264,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

