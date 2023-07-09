Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,736 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.