Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 58.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $163.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.