Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

