Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Paramount Global by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $16.29 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

