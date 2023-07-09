Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 118 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,494,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,572,000 after acquiring an additional 353,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $211.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

