Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

