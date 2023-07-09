Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.