Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $334,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

