Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $347,000 Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NewtekOne by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.61 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

