Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

