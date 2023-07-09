Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

